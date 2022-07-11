ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: LA Hiring for Perfect Job for Foodie Baseball Fans

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWxBL_0gbhZFKb00

The Dodgers are looking to fill a position of need to help feed the players

Nothing speaks to be more American than a barbecue with your friends and family as you all gather around for some Dodger baseball. The only thing better than cooking at home for your friends and family would be to cook for your favorite team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Look no further as the Dodgers have the perfect position for you as they are looking to hire a Culinary Associate under the Major League Strength and Conditioning category.

The Dodgers are looking for someone with at-least two years of Culinary experience and are in pursuit of a Culinary degree. The part-time position will not only allow you to be in the Dodgers network, but will allow you to be around your favorite players as you make delicious food.

What more can someone ask for? Stay ahead of the other applications and apply as soon as you can as this job will have a lot of competition. The Dodgers are always opening positions, but this one may just be the perfect one for you.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
Larry Brown Sports

MLB considering significant rule change

Major League Baseball has been exploring a number of ways to improve the game, and a new rule that is being tested out in the minors could eventually lead to one of the most significant changes we have seen in years. Beginning on July 22, the Single-A Florida State League...
MLB
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa Left The White Sox Announcers Baffled

It was deja vu yesterday for the Chicago White Sox. Yesterday, during game one of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, manager Tony La Russa made another confusing decision. With an 0-1 count on Jose Ramirez, La Russa opted to give the All-Star third baseman the free...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Baseball#Major League#Cooking#Dodgers News#Foodie Baseball Fans#American#The Major League Strength
Sportsnaut

New York Yankees great says ‘It’s about a 50% chance that Aaron Judge goes back to Yankees’

New York Yankees great and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez thinks that the team only has a 50% chance of re-signing Aaron Judge this winter. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball over the first half of 2022. They have the top record in the league and it would take a collapse never seen before for them not to win the American League East. That outstanding start is in no small part to the fantastic play of Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Discouraging News About Chris Taylor Injury

The Dodgers are going to get reinforcements before the trade deadline, but it might not be from any external transactions. Most league insiders expect the Dodgers to be an active player in the trade market, but they have a few impact players eyeing returns after the All-Star break. Some would argue that they already have different makers on the roster, they just happen to be on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s former agent follows through on threat to sue Doug Gottlieb

Freddie Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, is suing sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a report suggesting he misled the All-Star first baseman during free agency. After Freeman’s return to Atlanta, it became clear that he still had mixed feelings about leaving the Braves in the first place. This was bound to happen, as Freeman spent his entire career in the ATL up to that point, and is still adjusting to life as a Dodger.
ATLANTA, GA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
984
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy