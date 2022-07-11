Dodgers News: LA Hiring for Perfect Job for Foodie Baseball Fans

The Dodgers are looking to fill a position of need to help feed the players

Nothing speaks to be more American than a barbecue with your friends and family as you all gather around for some Dodger baseball. The only thing better than cooking at home for your friends and family would be to cook for your favorite team.

Look no further as the Dodgers have the perfect position for you as they are looking to hire a Culinary Associate under the Major League Strength and Conditioning category.

The Dodgers are looking for someone with at-least two years of Culinary experience and are in pursuit of a Culinary degree. The part-time position will not only allow you to be in the Dodgers network, but will allow you to be around your favorite players as you make delicious food.

What more can someone ask for? Stay ahead of the other applications and apply as soon as you can as this job will have a lot of competition. The Dodgers are always opening positions, but this one may just be the perfect one for you.