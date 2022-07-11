ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Why Arizona's newly passed unconstitutional ban on filming police will stand

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erDLs_0gbhZDZ900

Opinion: The redundant bill that Gov. Doug Ducey signed doesn't offer law enforcement any more protection than they already have.

Arizona Republic

Given what we’ve seen lately from the U.S. Supreme Court, there are two things we know for sure about the newly passed Arizona law that could land you on jail for filming the police.

First, the law is clearly unconstitutional.

Second, the law will be allowed to stand.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that makes recording police activity while fewer than 8 feet away, after being asked by officers to stop, a misdemeanor for which you could get 30 days in jail.

The law’s sponsor, Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, says the 8-feet rule isn’t a lot to ask.

There's already a law against interference

Maybe not, but the police activity we’re talking about is often fluid, with distances changing, and with no one standing around measuring the number of feet from here to there, particularly (and hopefully) not the officers involved.

And not only does such a law violate First Amendment rights, it is completely unnecessary.

More from Montini:Filming ban would make officers' lives more difficult

There is already a law on the books that makes it a crime to interfere with the police.

Arizona Revised Statue 13-2402, “Obstructing government operations,” says it’s a crime if, “by using or threatening to use violence or physical force, a person knowingly obstructs, impairs or hinders the performance of a governmental function by a public servant acting under color of his official authority, or the enforcement of the penal law or the preservation of the peace by a peace officer acting under color of his official authority.”

Lower courts will shoot the new law down

It is not a matter of measuring distance or picture taking.

It’s a matter of actual interference, which should be a crime.

The redundant bill that Ducey signed doesn’t offer law enforcement any more protection than they already have. If anything, it makes it more difficult for them to do their job by seeming to thwart the efforts of law-abiding citizens exercising a fundamental American right.

As local First Amendment attorney Dan Barr said of the new law, “It’s blatantly unconstitutional.”

No doubt it will be challenged in court.

And no doubt lower courts will shoot it down.

An assault on free speech can't be far behind

But if a lawsuit challenging the new Arizona law reaches the new supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court … it will stand.

The six archconservative justices who now dominate the court seem to relish laying waste to the Constitution.

In a matter of days recently the court overturned Roe v. Wade, robbing women of their body autonomy; tore down much of the barrier between church and state; gutted the firearms safety tools available to states and cities; and stripped the government from essential environment protection authority.

Given all that, eroding and eventually eviscerating free speech protections can’t be far behind, so that before long, only the most radical right-wing voices will be heard and everyone else will be …

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

New Arizona law bans filming within 8 feet of a police officer

The governor of Arizona signed a law Wednesday that restricts people’s ability to film a police officer. The law makes it illegal to record an officer within 8 feet or closer without permission. Someone on private property with the owner’s consent can also be ordered to stop filming if...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Best and Worst Candidates on Cannabis, According to Arizona NORML

The August primaries are fast approaching. It's the beginning of an election season that will have wide-ranging impacts on Arizona politics, as newly redrawn districts shake up Senate races, and seats for governor and attorney general are left vacant. If you want to know where the candidates up and down...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Republican Arizona lawmaker threatens school funding 'war'

ARIZONA, USA — A veteran Republican state legislator is confirming the fears of some educators after he said legislators are prepared to retaliate against public schools if a petition drive is successful regarding school vouchers. State Senator David Livingston of Peoria (R) said there “would be war” if an...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
arizonasuntimes.com

Concerns Arise That Cochise County Elections Official Skeptical of Election Fraud Is Screening Election Integrity Proponents from Working at the Polls

Arizonans applying for poll worker positions in Cochise County during this fall’s election are being asked to answer some unusual questions, including ones regarding their motives. Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra added the questions this year to the poll workers’ application, some believe, in an effort to screen out those with concerns about election fraud, which Marra speaks derisively about frequently on Twitter.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona’s housing deficit has increased 1,377% since 2012

Up for Growth, a cross-sector member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy, today released a groundbreaking report that finds housing underproduction in Arizona has reached 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377 percent since 2012, ranking the state eighth in the United States in terms of the severity of its housing deficit.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ election officials urging quick returns of early ballots

With Arizona’s primary election quickly approaching, officials are asking voters who received mail-in ballots to return them as soon as possible. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says time is of the essence to make your vote count. “Please, please, please, please, mail it back by July 26, because, unlike...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Endorsements highlight divide within Republican party

It's not often an incumbent governor wades into his party's primary for Secretary of State. But Governor Ducey endorced Phoenix businessman Beau Lane Wednesday via Twitter. When you are polling at 5%, with less than two weeks to go before the primary, any endorsement is welcome. Especially if it comes from the Governor. "I was delighted to get that endorsement," Lane said.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
ABC 15 News

Former news anchor Kari Lake's bid to be Arizona's next governor

GILBERT, AZ — Kari Lake was the featured guest at candidate night at the United Patriot AZ meeting in Gilbert recently. The estimated crowd of 250 was more than usual according to the organizers. It was safe to say everyone in attendance knows who Kari Lake is. According to...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Measuring the 'Trump Factor' in Arizona Republican primaries

PHOENIX — Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but he plays an enormous role in Republican primary races. Campaign road signs, television and social media ads are everywhere. Candidates belonging to the same party, holding many similar viewpoints trying to differentiate themselves. Endorsements are a way of signaling to the party faithful where you stand on the issues. But the one endorsement that stand out above all others is from former President Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Arizona School Funding Lawsuit Going to Trial

A lawsuit filed in 2017 by a group of school districts and education support groups alleging state budget cuts deprived schools of necessary capital funding for more than a decade has been given a tentative September trial date, with a possibility of moving to January. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
prescottenews.com

New National Poll: Arizonans Blame Biden for Rising Prices and Worry Biden-Backed Antitrust Proposals Will Worsen Inflation

A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and released by NetChoice, a trade association committed to making the internet safe for free enterprise and free expression, found that Arizona voters blame President Biden for soaring inflation and are worried that antitrust proposals like Sen. Klobuchar’s S. 2992, which is backed by President Biden, will continue to raise prices even further.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Wrong information leads to bad ballots in Pinal County

Arizona GOP attorney general candidates focusing on border security, election fraud. The race is hammering on Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies, the border and unproven claims of election fraud. Two Democrats battling for nominations in Arizona Secretary of State race. Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM MST. |
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
Washington Examiner

Arizona Education Department spent COVID-19 relief funds on LGBT books

Coronavirus relief funds allocated by the Arizona Department of Education were used to purchase several books depicting gay and transgender characters. Earlier this year, the department and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman fully funded a Tempe teacher's "Learning To Love Reading Again" project, which sought to "build a classroom library full of critically acclaimed and diverse young adult literature."
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy