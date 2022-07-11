ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Indictment: Ex-New Castle officer kicked one arrestee, shot another with bean bag

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A federal indictment accuses a former New Castle police officer of kicking one arrestee in the head and shooting another in the back with a "bean bag" shotgun.

The U.S. Attorney's office issued a press release Friday about the indictment , in U.S. District Court, of Aaron J. Strong, previously a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department and a commander of the Henry County SWAT team.

The release specified the charges against the 44-year-old Strong — three counts of "deprivation (of civil rights) under color of law" and a single count of witness tampering.

On Monday, the actual indictment — with details about the allegations against Strong — was made public.

Police oversight nationally: Recordings within 8 feet of police illegal in Arizona under bill signed into law by Gov. Ducey

According to that document:

• Strong "without legal justification... used his foot to strike (an arrestee) in and about the head" on July 12, 2017.

• On the same day Strong is accused of using a "bean bag" shotgun to shoot another arrestee "at close range" in the back.

The grand jury that indicted Strong found both of the 2017 incidents took place "without legal justification," and resulted in injuries to the men.

• The third incident leading to a "deprivation of rights" count stems from an incident that allegedly saw Strong repeatedly strike an arrestee — who had reportedly surrendered by that point — with an expandable baton.

That man, 46-year-old Joshua Lee West of New Castle, has filed a federal lawsuit that alleges Strong hit him more than 20 times with the baton, resulting in injuries to his "head, jaw, arms and back."

The 2019 incident also led to Strong's conviction, in March 2020, on a misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness.

In Muncie : Ex-Muncie officer pleads guilty in federal excessive force case

The witness tampering charge alleges Strong made false statements about the incident with West when interviewed by Indiana State Police.

The indictment said citizens have "the right to be free from a law enforcement officer's unreasonable amount of force during an arrest."

Strong resigned from the New Castle Police Department in December 2019.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press

The Star Press

The Star Press

