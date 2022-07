Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help. Face masks are required in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO