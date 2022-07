I had some fairly high hopes going into this new horror film starring Ethan Hawke. The trailers and ads I had seen looked as if it could be a well done thriller. The Black Phone isn’t a bad film per say, it’s just sort of underwhelming in my view. The cast, particularly the child actors, do a really nice job and are actually the best part of the whole film. That in and of itself is a big red flag for a film of this genre. It’s great to have a capable and talented cast but when the cast is the big highlight of a spooky horror flick, there’s an issue. The strongest link in the chain for this kind of film should be the script.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO