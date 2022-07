Alleged conspiracy had meth flowing to Tahoe through the Capital City, guns flowing there from the capitol of the Silver State. Five years ago, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raised alarm bells that two-thirds of guns used in California crimes were coming from Nevada or Arizona. That trend saw a terrible punctuation mark in 2019, after it was revealed that the 19-year-old mass-shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival had obtained his AK-47-style rifle from just over the Golden State’s border. Last week, federal authorities brought charges against six individuals accused of operating a ring that trafficked “ghost guns,” assault weapons and pounds and pounds of methamphetamine from Nevada into South Lake Tahoe and scores of locations in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO