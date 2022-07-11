ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon Police Register – Jul 11, 2022

By Roxie Bell
 4 days ago

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) an officer responded to East Vine Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint that was called in by a third party. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a female behind the house that had visible injuries to her head. The female...

MOUNT VERNON, OH

