Mount Vernon Police Register – Jul 11, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) an officer responded to East Vine Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint that was called in by a third party. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a female behind the house that had visible injuries to her head. The female...
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Jul 13, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Recover stolen firearm – South Market St. A vehicle driven by Ryan Lucas of Danville pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Jeremy Kollas of Danville and collided with Kollas’ vehicle. Lucas was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield.
Warrants were issued over the last week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 13 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after court trials, arraignments and hearings were conducted this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office. JULY 13. Dakota Spurgeon, 18, of...
(WTRF) Two parents in Ohio have been charged after they allegedly provided drugs to their 13-year-old. 39-year-old Troyt Suttles and his wife Kristina, of Muskingum County, are facing multiple charges after their child showed up to school with bloodshot eyes. The child allegedly told officials her eyes were bloodshot because...
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty man thought he was helping a dog in need only later to find out he had been summoned to appear in court and could face charges for animal cruelty. In the end, it was a mistake and misunderstanding but for a while it had the man concerned that he’d be charged with something he didn’t do.
MOUNT VERNON -- A national clothing and home decor retailer is set to open a new location in Mount Vernon this week. Factory Connection, an Alabama-based company with nearly 300 stores in 17 states across the Midwest and South, will open a new location at 1548 Coshocton Ave. on Friday, according to a sign posted on the door.
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio family was sleeping peacefully early Tuesday morning, completely unaware their house was on fire, until a stranger knocked on their door. That stranger, they said, saved their lives. Hailey Strong said she saw smoke in the sky on her way home. When she...
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police officer is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting during a domestic incident Tuesday night in southwest Ohio, according to reports. The officer, a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 39-year-old Bidwell, Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in southern Ohio. Michael D. Valentine pleaded guilty to all five counts contained in an indictment returned against him in...
Come practice in central Ohio! Seeking a small animal exclusive (exotics experience a bonus) veterinarian to join our practice. Complete Care Animal Hospital is an AAHA Accredited, privately owned practice located in Mount Vernon, Ohio. We are 45 minutes northeast of Columbus, Ohio. We offer flexible schedules, we split weekends with other practices in the area for minimal on-call, and we refer to area specialty/emergency hospitals as well.
(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) – July 12, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today joined Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others to officially cut the ribbon on a major reconstruction of Interstate 70 in Clark County. The four-year, $50 million project included adding a third lane in each direction between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, the final stretch of four lane interstate remaining between Columbus and Dayton.
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is using a selective herbicide to treat weeds in Indian Lake, according to a news release. ODNR will use a trial application of ProcellaCOR EC on invasive weeds today at the recommendation of AquaDoc, the release said. Crews are also, ‘harvesting,’...
Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
LAKE LORELEI, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties due to the damaging conditions caused by last week's severe summer storms and tornadoes. The NWS confirmed two EF2 tornadoes and one EF1 tornado touched down in...
