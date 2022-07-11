ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County, CT

New London County's COVID cases fall 32.9%; Connecticut cases plummet 28.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qwsU_0gbhWZHA00

Connecticut reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,838 new cases. That's down 28.2% from the previous week's tally of 6,739 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Connecticut ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 1.07% of the country's population, Connecticut had 0.64% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

New London County reported 369 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 550 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 62,663 cases and 681 deaths.

ARPA fundingKillingly wants to bolster volunteer fire departments with federal ARPA money. Here's how.

Windham County reported 84 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 96 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 28,028 cases and 310 deaths.

Across Connecticut, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in New Haven County, with 1,319 cases from 2,171 a week earlier; in Fairfield County, with 1,328 cases from 1,986; and in New London County, with 369 cases from 550.

Within Connecticut, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New Haven County with 154 cases per 100,000 per week; Fairfield County with 141; and New London County with 139. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Fairfield County, with 1,328 cases; New Haven County, with 1,319 cases; and Hartford County, with 1,154.

Yaworski brothersCan baseball's Yaworski brothers bring the Norwich Sea Unicorns to playoffs?

In Connecticut, 10 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were reported dead.

A total of 837,751 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,055 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 631
  • The week before that: 567
  • Four weeks ago: 572

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 69,400
  • The week before that: 63,341
  • Four weeks ago: 57,327

Street Stuff CycleIn Greeneville, former church and hardware store now has motorcycles

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP

More than 214K Connecticut families to receive SNAP benefits

Conn. (WTNH) — More than 214,000 eligible families will receive extra food aid funds as a part of the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the declared public health emergency related to COVID-19 in Connecticut. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it will deliver more than...
CONNECTICUT STATE
stamfordplus.com

Governor Lamont announces seven new technology education programs at Connecticut’s public and private colleges and universities

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the creation of seven new technology education programs at Connecticut’s public and private colleges and universities. The New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE) and the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF), in partnership with the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, awarded grants to seven business-higher education partnerships in Connecticut as part of an initiative to rapidly increase the competitiveness of the state’s postsecondary institutions and meet growing business demand for tech skills.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Who is hiring in Connecticut?

Despite hints of a possible recession on the horizon, hiring in some Connecticut employment sectors remains strong. Donald Klepper Smith. an economist with DataCore Partners, said the reason for companies hiring with the possibility of a recession looming is pretty basic. “You grow your business one of two ways: with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London County, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Government
County
New London County, CT
State
Connecticut State
New London County, CT
Coronavirus
New London County, CT
Government
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
i95 ROCK

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
CBS New York

Dolphin spotted at Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut. Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford woman leaves corporate world for career as artist

WEST HARTFORD — When Edible Arrangements moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Atlanta in 2018, Deb Presutto had a decision to make. As the company’s director of innovation, the West Hartford resident could stay on with the company as one of its few employees remaining in the state, or leave for a new opportunity.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University#New H
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Gastrointestinal Cancers

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Persico, a Medical Oncologist at Bridgeport Hospital who specializes in cancer of the gastrointestinal system. He spoke about treatment options and recent trends in care. Dr. Persico answers the following questions:. Compared to other cancers, how common are cancers of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Residents in All 8 Counties Asked to Conserve Water

Connecticut residents are being asked to reduce water usage as all eight counties enter level two of the five stages of drought conditions, Office of Policy and Management. However, the Metropolitan District Commission said that while water conservation is always prudent, there are currently no mandatory or voluntary water use restrictions being requested of MDC customers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WestfairOnline

Stage 2 Drought declared for Connecticut

Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group has declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight of Connecticut’s counties. The declaration is based on precipitation being below normal levels, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture and natural ecosystems. Residents and businesses have been asked to voluntarily to reduce automatic outdoor irrigation,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Some Conn. residents struggle with new unemployment system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some Connecticut residents say they are still facing problems with the new unemployment system. The new system, called ReEmploy CT, launched at noon last Tuesday. According to the Department of Labor, more than 18,000 claimants have already filed for benefits. The Department of Labor Commissioner, Dante...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 911,319 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,314 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 14,905,520 PCR/NAAT tests, with 41,091 residents testing positive over the last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut restaurants struggle with state's minimum wage increase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased from $13 to $14 beginning July 1. While that's good news for workers, it adds an extra challenge to small businesses at a time when inflation is already impacting operations, at a 9.1% rate, the highest in four decades. “It’s...
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
890
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy