New London County's COVID cases fall 32.9%; Connecticut cases plummet 28.2%

Connecticut reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,838 new cases. That's down 28.2% from the previous week's tally of 6,739 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Connecticut ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 1.07% of the country's population, Connecticut had 0.64% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

New London County reported 369 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 550 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 62,663 cases and 681 deaths.

Windham County reported 84 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 96 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 28,028 cases and 310 deaths.

Across Connecticut, cases fell in eight counties, with the best declines in New Haven County, with 1,319 cases from 2,171 a week earlier; in Fairfield County, with 1,328 cases from 1,986; and in New London County, with 369 cases from 550.

Within Connecticut, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New Haven County with 154 cases per 100,000 per week; Fairfield County with 141; and New London County with 139. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Fairfield County, with 1,328 cases; New Haven County, with 1,319 cases; and Hartford County, with 1,154.

In Connecticut, 10 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were reported dead.

A total of 837,751 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,055 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 631

The week before that: 567

Four weeks ago: 572

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 69,400

The week before that: 63,341

Four weeks ago: 57,327

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.