Editor’s Note: Russ Oliver of Troy is on a 3,735-mile bicycle Journey of Hope across America. He left Troy on June 9 and today, July 16, he will complete 2,185 miles of the Pi Kappa Phi philanthropy in Des Moines Iowa, where the bikers will have a day off the road. Russ continues to share his experiences with the Troy Messenger. His journey will be completed on Saturday, August 13, in Washington, DC.

TROY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO