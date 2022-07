HAMMOND - Police are asking for help identifying a pair of thieves that worked together to steal over $600 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The Hammond Police Department reviewed security footage from the business, located at 2026 Hammond Square Drive. On July 6 shortly before 1 p.m., the two suspects entered the store. The HPD reported the male suspect caused a distraction while the female suspect unwrapped and tucked away several products.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO