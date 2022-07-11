ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This Company Aims to Make it Easier for Small Investors to Become a Big-Time Real Estate Tycoons

By StackCommerce
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Written by Jason Kobely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q04Aq_0gbhWHdK00
Arrived Homes

Everybody's got their own tactics for battling inflation. But if you truly want an inside track on how to safeguard your assets from the ravages of price increases, keep a close eye on how the most profitable organizations in the world manage their money.

As profit goes, few groups can touch the returns of the Blackstone Group, the world's largest private equity firm. Despite a volatile market and uncertain economic times ahead, Blackstone just tallied "the most remarkable results" in the company's most recent earnings report, nearly doubling its net income during Q4 2020. The runaway biggest driver of that profit explosion? Rental housing.

If a company dedicated to using money to make money can be floored by returns in the current soaring U.S. rental property market, then the average investor should definitely investigate an opportunity like Arrived Homes. Unlike billion-dollar investment firms, Arrived Homes is bringing the lucrative world of rental property ownership right to the average investor, allowing savvy entrepreneurs to build wealth in a market that's even outpacing the venerable S&P 500.

With high-powered backers like Amazon and Salesforce CEOs Jeff Bezos and Marc Benioff, Arrived Homes launched last year offering a wide range of options for buying fractional shares in some of the top-performing rental home locations in the U.S.

Rather than doing the legwork themselves, investors can browse through the Arrived Homes roster of available rental homes. In locations ranging from Georgia and Arizona to Colorado and North Carolina, Arrived Homes' team identifies and purchases rental properties based on their short- and long-term income potential. Once a property joins the Arrived Homes portfolio, investors can go to Arrived Homes' website and check out everything about the property and decide how many shares of the home they want to own.

Reviewing terms and making the purchase shaves several months and thousands of dollars off the usual property buying process, making it simple for new owners to then sit back and watch their investment start making returns. Shares are available for as low as $100, though the average buyer is putting in over $2,000 into Arrived Homes properties, with some tallying portfolios more than $200,000 in value.

And that ownership comes without all the headaches usually associated with being a landlord. The Arrived Homes team handles all property management duties, so investors can just enjoy their stake in monthly rental income, as well as the much greater appreciation value, as their homes value grows at real estate's currently accelerated pace. "(Arrived Homes) gives you clear and concise research in analytics to help you make your decision," said Arrived Homes investor Clarissa in her Google review. "They make the investment process easy."

Whether you're ready to dabble in real estate or looking for a serious weapon against inflation, Arrived Homes offers opportunities to suit all investment levels. Head over to the Arrived Homes website and check out their available properties to find out what's available for as little as $100.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
Person
Jeff Bezos
mansionglobal.com

The Buyer of Florida’s Most Expensive Home, a $173 Million Mansion, Has Been Revealed as Oracle’s Larry Ellison

Tech titan Larry Ellison was the buyer of the most expensive property ever sold in Florida, a 62,200-square-foot megamansion purchased for $173 million, according to public records released Thursday. Mr. Ellison, 77, the co-founder of software company Oracle, bought the 16-acre property on a barrier island in Manalapan, just south...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Investors#Rental Home#The Blackstone Group#Blackstone#Salesforce
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy