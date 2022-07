The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) The Keller location of The Lost Cajun has officially closed following a Facebook message on July 11. The restaurant was located at 721 Keller Parkway, Keller, and had been open for about three and a half years. The Lost Cajun was a seafood and gumbo restaurant that served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. The chain restaurant has more than 20 locations in eight states, including several in other parts of Texas. https://thelostcajun.com.

KELLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO