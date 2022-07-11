Former Michigan soccer player Carter Payne killed while on scooter in hit-and-run

A former Michigan Wolverines men's soccer player died following a hit-and-run accident Saturday.

Carter Payne , a defender for Tormenta FC of the United Soccer League, based in Statesboro, Georgia, was confirmed dead by an announcement from the club. The 20-year-old played for U-M from 2019-20 before going pro.

“South Georgia Tormenta FC are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne," the organization said in a statement Saturday. "A member of Tormenta FC 2′s 2022 USL League Two team, Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club."

Statesboro Police told WTOC of Savannah, Georgia that around 1 a.m. Saturday, Payne was on a Lime scooter headed toward the Georgia Southern campus when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Payne was flown to Memorial Health: Southeast Georgia Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“We are devastated to confirm the tragic loss of Carter Payne," Michigan men's soccer added in a statement via social media . "We grieve the loss of our brother, teammate and extraordinary student-athlete. We extend our hearts and love to his family at this extremely tragic time.”

Payne started eight games on defense among 10 appearances for the Wolverines as a freshman, but did not make an appearance as a sophomore. He was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Phoenix, Arizona native, played for the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, before his time with Michigan.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own, Barca alum, Carter Payne," the academy said in a statement. “Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed. We send our love and support to Carter’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Michigan soccer player Carter Payne killed while on scooter in hit-and-run