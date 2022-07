The strategic oil reserve is an emergency fuel store that various countries maintain for release in the event of supply disruption or other emergencies. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is the world’s largest reported reserve with an authorized maximum capacity of 727 million barrels. Recently, SPRs have become more important globally due to the embargo on Russian oil amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. There were reports that the Biden administration sold 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. SPR to a Chinese state-owned firm. This has put the focus on China's strategic oil reserve.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO