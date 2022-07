A 6-year-old boy found dead near a Georgia church cemetery more than two decades ago has been identified, and his mother has been charged in his killing. William DaShawn Hamilton was identified as the child whose remains were located near a Decatur graveyard in 1999, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. His mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, 45, was indicted for his murder on June 28. She’s facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of child cruelty, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another in connection with the young boy’s suspected killing.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO