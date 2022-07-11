ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Oconto man killed in motorcycle crash in Marinette County

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

MARINETTE – A Oconto man died Saturday  in a motorcycle crash, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel E. Ertman, 53, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 5:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 just north of the Oconto County Line in the town of Grover.

The investigation found that the motorcycle was southbound at a high rate of speed, passed several other vehicles, then lost control and skidded down the highway, Sheriff Jerry Sauve said.

Ertman, who was alone on the cycle, came to rest on the shoulder while the cycle went into the ditch.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Marinette County medical examiner.

Sauve said no helmet, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the fatality, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner.

This is third traffic death in Marinette County this year.

