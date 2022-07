SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a northeast Sioux Falls home. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that witnesses reported 2 people leaving the house around the time the fire started. This is the second fire to break out at this address within a month, the first happening in the early morning hours of June 21.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO