'We are angry. We are hurting,' pastor for Jayland Walker's family says in call for non-violence

By Emily Mills and Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Jayland Walker's family shared the details Monday of a unity gathering and Walker's funeral this week, as well as rebuked the Akron Police Department's handling of protests and asked for protests to remain non-violent.

Walker was shot and killed by eight Akron officers June 27, spawning two weeks of protests where police have forcefully detained protesters and used tear gas.

Police and city leaders have defended the arrests of nonpeaceful protesters, but on Saturday, Mayor Dan Horrigan said he's had “ongoing conversations” about the police approach to protests and how to deescalate anger in the city.

The Walker family attorneys and pastor spoke with the media Monday afternoon, with a large contingent there, including cameras from all the Cleveland television stations. Walker's family attended but did not speak or take any questions. They were flanked by posters with photos of Walker.

Walker family shares details for unity gathering and funeral services

There will be a unity gathering Tuesday at The Remedy Church, 1700 Brittain Road, Akron. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Walker's funeral will be Wednesday at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and the funeral will start at 1 p.m.

The funeral is open to the public and will be livestreamed, but no media cameras will be allowed inside the service.

Pamela Walker, Jayland's mother, cried as the funeral details were announced.

Seven seconds of shooting: What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

Forceful arrest:Jacob Blake’s father, Breonna Taylor’s aunt arrested at Jayland Walker protest in Akron

Family calls for non-violence by protesters and police

The family, through its attorney Bobby DiCello and pastor Robert DeJournett, also said it supports and encourages protesting but asked that it remain non-violent.

But they added that this is a "two-way street," DeJournett said.

"We are angry. We're hurting. And people should be able to demonstrate in a non-violent way," he said. "And that goes for our police department, too, because they should be acting in a non-violent way as well."

DeJournett said police shouldn't rough up protesters and the protesters shouldn't damage property. Several downtown businesses were damaged during protests.

Akron police said Monday there were no "significant" protest-related incidents or arrests this weekend.

Journei Tolbert:Little girl killed at Akron vigil was niece of Jayland Walker's fiancée, relative says

The mayor and police chief asked for a pause in the protests after a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man were shot and killed at a vigil Friday.

As for the city's announcement Monday that the Department of Justice would work with Akron officials to help foster communications on issues tied to Walker's death, DiCello said the family thinks the Justice Department should also be investigating the shooting. He said the federal agency could work alongside the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the state agency that is probing Walker's death.

Family favors new policies, calls for public apology

DiCello said the family thinks Akron needs to adopt new policies, including requiring officers to have dash cameras in their cruisers. At a later date, he said he will detail the family's desire for a special prosecutor to be brought in to handle the case.

DiCello said while the family appreciates private apologies from the mayor and police chief, they believe a public apology is warranted.

"If you can say it to us quietly, why can't you say it publicly?" he asked.

Besides the media, several protesters also attended the press conference and asked questions to DiCello about the Walker investigation and laws they think need to be changed. DiCello said the family is open to discussing needed reforms, though, for now, they are focused on laying Walker to rest.

"We appreciate the protesters' passion," DiCello said.

One of the protesters said they will continue to demonstrate but will remain peaceful.

"We mourn with you guys," he said to the family. "Thank you for your strength."

Emily Mills can be reached at 330-996-3334 or emills@thebeaconjournal.com. Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705 or swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 17

MelN
4d ago

The Mayor and Chief need to stand up for their officers. Had Jayland only complied none of this would be happening now. He chose the path he took that night.

Reply(5)
10
Mustang 7
4d ago

How about showing the picture from the suspects Facebook page that shows him flashing gang signs holding a handgun, instead of the church boy picture.

Reply
11
 

