Will the City of Auburn end its free two hour downtown parking program?. At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Sergeant Greg Gilfus with the Auburn Police Department gave a presentation on the subject, saying people are abusing the system. Gilfus gave his recommendation to City Council that, beginning in 2023, on street parking downtown would revert to a paid system with two hours maximum time while the parking garage would keep its first two hours of parking free.

AUBURN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO