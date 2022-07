Washington, NC – The year is 1985, and a college tennis player leaves an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie set after playing a transvestite in the film “Raw Deal.” Moments later, his car is T-boned, and his neck is instantly broken. Paralyzed waiting for help, suspended between disbelief and unconsciousness, he sees something odd. Vibrant 3D images from his life play through what can only be described as a child’s View-Master. In the quiet, each image depicts an experience he can feel. A spiritual intervention with its eye on the prize is underway as lessons about faith, empathy, and overcoming adversity become a part of his recovery. Michael J. Bowen will use his months in rehab to become a “walking” quadriplegic who overcomes a resulting addiction to Demerol. On a date with destiny, by 1989, he will bicycle his way throughout the US sharing his story with other patients facing the same challenges. This is the story found in the newly released faith-based inspirational memoir written by a homespun hero. It’s entitled “The Viewfinder: Michael’s Story.”

