ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ethan du Preez, Christin Mundell Lead South African CANA Championships Roster

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 CANA African Senior Swimming Championships are set to take place from August 20th to August 25th and Ethan du Preez leads the South African roster. Archive photo via Balint Richter. The 2021 CANA African Senior Swimming...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Leah Hayes on World Champs Medal, Team USA, and Alopecia (PODCAST)

Hayes says our differences make us who we are and you can see the confidence that the young swimmer now has in and out of the pool. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Stubblety-Cook Looking For Redemption In Birmingham

World Record holder and reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia is looking to improve upon his performances at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook is synonymous with men’s 200m breaststroke dominance, as the 23-year-old owns the World Record and just followed up his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cana#Swimming#South African#Balint Richter The 2021#The Menzah Olympic Pool
swimswam.com

Max Litchfield Out Of Commonwealth Games Due To Personal Issues

Just when it appeared we would be seeing two-time Olympic finalist Max Litchfield finally back in the water at an elite international meet, the British IM ace has revealed he’s been sidelined. 27-year-old Litchfield missed this year’s World Championships in Budapest but had his sights set on the Commonwealth...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

James Guy Says He’s Not Swimming at 2024 World Championships

Not everyone welcomed the newly-announced 2024 World Championships dates with open arms. See what Adam Peaty & more had to say about FINA's announcement. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. FINA revealed Tuesday that the 2024 World Championships (LC) will run from February 2-18, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. This means...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australia Bars Athletes From Cheering For Other Sports At Commonwealth Games

When the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham, England on July 28th, the stands will look different than they have in the past. The reason? Australia’s organizing committee has banned athletes from going to other sporting venues to cheer for their countrymates in an effort to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

WATCH: All the Breaststroke Races from 2022 Worlds

June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming) Relive all six breaststroke races through video highlights from last month’s 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The women’s 100 breaststroke final was an incredibly tight battle, but in the end it was Italian Benedetta Pilato getting her hands on the wall first in a time of 1:05.93, winning her first career world championship title. Pilato, who is typically known more for her drop-dead speed as the silver medalist in the 50 breast from 2019, had to come back from fourth at the 50 to earn the victory, splitting 30.67/35.26 to claim the gold medal.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Josh Parent Clocks 4:28 400 IM on Day 2 of NE LCM Senior Championships

LCM (50m) Bluefish Swim Club 17-year-old Josh Parent was on fire on day 2 of the NE LCM Senior Champs at Brown, winning the men’s 400 IM and taking 2nd in the 200 free. Parent swam a 4:28.02 to win the men’s 400 IM, touching just off the 4:27.76 he swam he prelims. Nonetheless, Parent won the race handily, even though he was well off his personal best of 4:20.94, which he swam at the International Team Trials in April. He was looking solid through the first 250m of the race, splitting 37.55 on the first 50 of breaststroke. However, he wasn’t able to hold that speed, slowing down to 39.77 on the 2nd lap of breaststroke, then came home in a 1:02.16 on free, a bit slow for a distance swimmer of Parent’s caliber.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Santo Condorelli Among Big Names Racing Across 5 Sectional Meets This Weekend

Condorelli is entered in the 50 freestyle at Mt Hood Sectionals. Also set to compete this weekend are Katharine Berkoff, Coleman Stewart, and Max McHugh. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. 2022 Summer Sectionals. Some of the top swimmers in each region will travel to their local sectional meet. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
swimswam.com

arena Swim of the Week: Shaine Casas Hits Blistering 50.56 100 Fly In Austin

Casas' swim makes him the fourth-fastest American ever and would've won silver at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Water Polo Taking Over Bay Area This Weekend With USA/Italy Series, Start of JOs

Northern California will be the epicenter of water polo in the United States this weekend. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Irvine, CA – July 13 – Northern California will be the epicenter of water polo in the United States this weekend as the USA Men’s National Team hosts Italy in two exhibition matches alongside the start of the Junior Olympics, the world’s largest water polo tournament. Team USA and Italy resume their three-game series on Friday night at Stanford University’s Avery Aquatic Center at 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt, followed by the series finale on Saturday at Santa Clara University at 10:00pm et/7:00pm pt. Both matches are SOLD OUT but will air LIVE on the ESPNU and stream on the ESPN app. LIVE stats for both matches will be available via 6-8 Sports at 68Scores.com. Team USA defeated Italy 13-12 in the series opener this past Tuesday in Irvine, check out a match recap and highlights by clicking here.
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

ASCA Announces Its Top 10 Age Group Coaches of 2022

The Top 10 coaches were selected based on USA Swimming’s National Rankings data for 12 and under swimmers. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Fort Lauderdale, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) and Fitter and Faster are pleased to announce...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy