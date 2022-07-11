Ethan du Preez, Christin Mundell Lead South African CANA Championships Roster

LCM (50m) Bluefish Swim Club 17-year-old Josh Parent was on fire on day 2 of the NE LCM Senior Champs at Brown, winning the men’s 400 IM and taking 2nd in the 200 free. Parent swam a 4:28.02 to win the men’s 400 IM, touching just off the 4:27.76 he swam he prelims. Nonetheless, Parent won the race handily, even though he was well off his personal best of 4:20.94, which he swam at the International Team Trials in April. He was looking solid through the first 250m of the race, splitting 37.55 on the first 50 of breaststroke. However, he wasn’t able to hold that speed, slowing down to 39.77 on the 2nd lap of breaststroke, then came home in a 1:02.16 on free, a bit slow for a distance swimmer of Parent’s caliber.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 7 HOURS AGO