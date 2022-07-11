ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

North Lauderdale suspends its opening invocation as opening prayer to ‘Satan’ proposed

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Broward County city lands in the crosshairs of free speech activist Chaz Stevens. ​​The North Lauderdale City Commission suspended its customary invocation, as a South Florida free speech activist requested equal time for his way of opening a government meeting: “Hail Satan.”. Chaz Stevens’ project, which...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 16

4th Generation Floridian
4d ago

The reality is the “invocation” at the meeting appeals to a minority at the meetings. The rest of us don’t worship the miracle baby or follow religion at all.

Reply(8)
3
Key West Conch
3d ago

This is the reality when the Bible thumpers faux Christian’s want prayers in school, who is leading the prayer? A Muslim, a Hindu? A Baptist, A Catholic? A Nazarene? A Satanist?

Reply
2
Me Not you
4d ago

a true patriot is speaking for all of us including the ones that believe their religion is the only right one.

Reply
3
 

