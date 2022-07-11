Baskin-Robbins looks to double its footprint in the Valley

Baskin-Robbins, one of the longest-running ice cream restaurant chains in the world, is looking to grow its presence in the Valley.

Currently, there are 23 standalone Baskin-Robbins locations in the Phoenix area and seven combo locations with Dunkin’ Donuts, but Grant Benson , Baskin-Robbins’ senior vice president of franchise development, told the Business Journal the company wants to double its footprint here.

“There is an opportunity for at least twice as many locations,” Benson said. “We’d look to develop in a wide variety of places.”

Besides traditional locations inside shopping centers, Benson said Baskin stores could go into transportation centers, colleges and universities, and even gas stations. He said having a drive-thru is a “tremendous benefit” to any franchisee that can secure real estate that allows for that.

