The decibel count on ESPN’s “First Take” has gotten significantly lower recently, and now we know exactly why that has been the case. Stephen A. Smith, arguably ESPN’s most prominent personality, broke his silence this week about his unusual absence from the airwaves. Viewers had noticed that Smith has not appeared on his trademark show “First Take” for the last couple of weeks. Smith tweeted on Thursday that he has been away because of an injury he recently suffered that required surgery.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO