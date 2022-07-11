ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Construction Reminder for Sheboygan County Motorists

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Interstate Closure Delayed By Threatening Weather

Plans to close Interstate 41 in Milwaukee starting today (Friday) have been delayed by a threatening weather forecast. The stretch of highway was going to be closed for 54 hours this weekend. That work will be rescheduled for one of the next two weekends. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Achieves Pet-Friendly Certification

The City of Sheboygan has earned the distinction of being the first city in Wisconsin to be named a Pet-Friendly City by BETTER CITIES FOR PETS. More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with more than 90 million pet-owning households in the United States. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Sheboygan County, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
WISN

I-41/US 45 closure postponed due to weather

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The Interstate 41/U.S. Route 45 weekend closure for construction has been postponed because of the weather. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation hopes to announce the new dates for the construction between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street next week. Crews will be placing new beams...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#County Road#Asphalt
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Board of Health to Gather This Evening

There is only one meeting planned for today in Manitowoc County government. The Board of Health will convene in the Public Health Building at 5:00 p.m. Health Officer Stephanie Lambert will give her report, as will the Nurse Manager and the Environmental Health Manager before the Board looks over a report from the WIC Director.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Art Forward – Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

The following article was submitted by Kaitlin Piazza, the Business and Housing Development Planner for the City of Manitowoc as a part of the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Art Forward series. The development of Manitowoc, and more specifically its storied maritime history, is deeply intertwined with Lake Michigan. Historically, the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Mobile Home Catches Fire in Sheboygan County

A mobile home in Sheboygan County was completely destroyed in a fire this week. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Emergency Communications Center was informed of the fire on Clearview Road near Waldo at around 12:30 yesterday morning. Crews quickly responded, but found the home completely engulfed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Experiencing Increased Community COVID 19 Levels

The Manitowoc County Health Department reports that the County is experiencing a medium COVID 19 Community level. County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert says that the most important thing residents can do now to protect themselves and the community is to get a COVID 19 vaccine and be sure they are up to date on all recommended booster doses.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

$10.7M Expansion At Dodge County Plant Expected To Create 150 Jobs

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says a $10.7 million expansion at a plant in Dodge County is expected to create about 150 jobs over the next two years. Whisker manufactures self-cleaning litter boxes at its facility in Juneau. The expansion would be the second in two years. The plans include...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...
KEWASKUM, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down freeway

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office has shut down US-45 southbound, north of Good Hope Road, after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in Menomonee Falls. The sheriff's office says one trailer is teetering over the median wall. Traffic is being diverted to I-41 northbound. No injuries were reported.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy