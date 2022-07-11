My big fat MASS wedding! Hundreds of couples whose weddings were postponed or reduced by Covid finally tie all the knots during a symbolic ceremony in NYC
By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
Hundreds of couples who couldn't have the wedding they wanted during Covid-19 got married over the weekend in a mass wedding held in New York City.
A new Summer of Love is in full swing after some 500 couples celebrated their symbolic wedding on July 10, in the Lincoln Centre of NYC, held for those who either couldn't get married or couldn't invite all family and friends they wanted during lockdown.
The wedding pre-party began at 5:30pm, with participants lining up for the opening procession at 6:15pm.
The ceremony lasted an hour before dancing began, with hundreds of couples joining together for the mass wedding.
The Wedding Report predicts 2.47 million weddings will take place in 2022, the most in almost 40 years.
Approximately 20% of weddings from last year were rescheduled in the US, according to a survey from the same company.
2023 is also set to see a near-record number of weddings, with 2.24 million weddings projected, meaning Sunday's happy scenes won't become a rarity any time soon.
In June 2021, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were ending immediately after the state hit the goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older, permitting weddings to return.
