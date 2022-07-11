ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My big fat MASS wedding! Hundreds of couples whose weddings were postponed or reduced by Covid finally tie all the knots during a symbolic ceremony in NYC

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hundreds of couples who couldn't have the wedding they wanted during Covid-19 got married over the weekend in a mass wedding held in New York City.

A new Summer of Love is in full swing after some 500 couples celebrated their symbolic wedding on July 10, in the Lincoln Centre of NYC, held for those who either couldn't get married or couldn't invite all family and friends they wanted during lockdown.

The wedding pre-party began at 5:30pm, with participants lining up for the opening procession at 6:15pm.

The ceremony lasted an hour before dancing began, with hundreds of couples joining together for the mass wedding.

The Wedding Report predicts 2.47 million weddings will take place in 2022, the most in almost 40 years.

Approximately 20% of weddings from last year were rescheduled in the US, according to a survey from the same company.

2023 is also set to see a near-record number of weddings, with 2.24 million weddings projected, meaning Sunday's happy scenes won't become a rarity any time soon.

In June 2021, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were ending immediately after the state hit the goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older, permitting weddings to return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SS7gE_0gbhRJZp00
Hundreds of couples who couldn't tie the knot during Covid or couldn't have a full ceremony celebrated in New York City in a mass wedding aimed at those who either couldn't get married or couldn't invite all family and friends during lockdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGHuO_0gbhRJZp00
A new Summer of Love is in full swing after some 500 couples celebrated their symbolic wedding on July 10, 2022, in the Lincoln Centre of NYC. Millions had to cancel or postpone their weddings during Covid, while others saw heavy restrictions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRZSL_0gbhRJZp00
Couples spent the evening lounging on the Lincoln Center campus with legendary NYC DJ Belinda Becker, enjoying the post-show activities, or dancing the night away to the beats of Bollywood Biggish Band on NYC's largest outdoor dance floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehauE_0gbhRJZp00
Couples are still a bit nervous after a shaky few years, with thousands worried a missed wedding could ruin their finances, but many are deciding to go ahead anyway rather than wait forever
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W43tz_0gbhRJZp00
Under the blue sky of New York, a ceremony full of colors, joy and emotion to heal the wounds of Covid. The ceremony was at Damrosch Park with a dance party following at The Oasis on Josie Robertson Plaza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAPNk_0gbhRJZp00
Approximately 20% of weddings from last year were rescheduled in the US, according to a survey from the same company. 2023 is also set to see a near-record number of weddings, with 2.24 million weddings projected
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdiXh_0gbhRJZp00
The wedding pre-party began at 5:30pm, wit participants lining up for the opening procession at 6:15pm. The ceremony lasted an hour before dancing began, with hundreds of couples joining together for the mass wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09j8IJ_0gbhRJZp00
It was a special day for newly-weds whose weddings were cancelled by restrictions over the past two years. But the happy couples didn't let the long wait dampen their spirits, pictured celebrating over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZW9x_0gbhRJZp00
 In June 2021, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were being immediately after the state hit the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older, permitting weddings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXsEh_0gbhRJZp00
Couples get married during a mass wedding for covid-delayed couples at Lincoln Center in New York City on July 10, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWxxJ_0gbhRJZp00
Throughout most of the past two years, New Yorkers had to maintain a distance of at least six feet between individuals, even for weddings, meaning most couples couldn't have the wedding of their dreams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE25a_0gbhRJZp00
On March 15, 2021, weddings were allowed in New York State but venues were restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people per event. Now, couples are getting the chance to enjoy the wedding with as many guests as they like

Comments / 0

 

