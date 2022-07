Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole says he is not surprised that our county has moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re seeing the number of new cases come up. Now these are just the lab-confirmed ones. It’s not counting the people who take a home test and get positive and find out that way. But at the start of the month seeing 15 new cases – 19 new cases a day – was not that uncommon. We’re up in the 35 to 50 range (now). We had a really bad day on July 13th. We had 76 new lab-confirmed cases.’’}

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO