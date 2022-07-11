ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

By Michael Le
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Concord,” whether by way of the Air Jordan 11 or even the Air Huarache, has yet to disappoint, and its appearance alongside this Air Jordan 5 is certainly no exception. And following a number of leaks and in-hand looks, the colorway — which is arguably one of the...

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “25 Years In China”

2022 marks the 25th Anniversary of the Jumpman’s entry into Chinese markets. To celebrate the occasion, the brand has prepared a number of commemorative releases, many of which have begun to surface via official images. Joining the Air Jordan 12 as well as the Jordan 312 Low is none...
First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
Japanese Scales Cover The Surface Of This Nike Air Max 95

From cherry blossoms to Mt. Fuji, Japanese influences have been quite common with the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette over the years. The model is indeed a darling in the sneaker scene in the Far East, and soon enough another pair will be added to the collection of must-haves. While...
Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
Nike Adds New Graphics To Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1

Over the course of the Air Force 1‘s 40th, Nike has celebrated by way of both of collaborations and a number of “Anniversary Edition” colorways. And that’s clearly not all the brand has in store, as they’ve recently unveiled yet another commemorative style, which indulges in entirely different graphics.
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Releasing This Week: “Made In USA” New Balances + Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 2

June is through, July is just beginning, and soon a number of exciting releases — the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, for example — will hit the shelves. But before we get into the month’s more hyped offerings, brands the likes of New Balance, Converse, Nike and the like are enticing us with equally exciting releases of their own.
Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
Nike Adds Brushstrokes To This Artful PG 6

Brush-stroked Swoosh logos have made their way onto the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1, and more. Now, it drips out of the confines of Nike Sportswear and onto a performance model as the Nike PG 6 appears in its most artful form yet. The same brush-stroke style logos...
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week

The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
