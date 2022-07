Brandon Rechsteiner, one of the hottest prospects of the summer, has committed to Virginia Tech, he tells 247Sports. "I felt like I have a real relationship with the whole entire coaching staff," he said of why he chose Virginia Tech. "I hung out with the players there and they were all super cool. They checked all of the boxes, they have my trust, they have had success with guys like me, they have a winning culture, they just won the ACC Championship so it's just the trust, the relationship and the opportunity."

