Vampire Survivors Update Adds New Final Boss

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular PC video game Vampire Survivors has released a new patch that adds a number of different updates and fixes to the Early Access video game. That includes, but is not limited to, a new version of the video game's final stage that includes a villainous boss to take on....

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Setting Reportedly Revealed

The setting of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a new live-service take on the series that's in development at Ubisoft right now, has reportedly been revealed. Throughout the course of this week, we've heard a number of different reports and rumors related to where Assassin's Creed could be going next. And while some of these leaks have been debunked, one reputable insider has now provided us an idea of where Assassin's Creed Infinity could be heading.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon's Iron Throne Is Even More Dangerous Than in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans will get the chance to return to the world of Westeros next month with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a prequel series that takes place hundreds of years before the original. There will be plenty of differences between the Westeros depicted in this new series and the one in the flagship Game of Thrones program, including some changes to the Iron Throne itself. The coveted seat of swords will look a bit different, and presented an even bigger danger on set.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WWE Report Provides New Details on PG ERA End Date and Changes to Product

Fans were taken off guard by the recent news that WWE would be changing their TV rating from TV-PG to TV-14, and at the time the new era was thought to be kicking off rather soon, starting with the next edition of Monday Night Raw. A new report from Andrew Zarian then said that a memo went out to those within USA Network that said the change was set for July 18th, but evidently, that was sent out prematurely, and the day of the switch hasn't been finalized. Fightful Select's report added that there were conflicting messages internally at USA about the change and that just because the rating changes doesn't necessarily mean the content will drastically change.
WWE
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives The Saiyan Prince Vegeta A Fem Makeover

The Prince of all Saiyans has changed by leaps and bounds over the course of the Dragon Ball franchise, going from a world-destroying tyrant to an Earth-bound Z-Fighter most interested in defeating Son Goku in a fight. With Vegeta currently learning such transformations as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Ego, he has grown exponentially in power, but some clever cosplay takes us back to the look he sported from his earliest appearances in Dragon Ball Z, seeking the Dragon Balls in order to gain immortality while having no problem in eliminating anyone that got in his way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New GTA Online DLC Leaked by Grand Theft Auto Leaker

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on new GTA Online DLC under the codename of DLC Pack 1, which, of course, is a placeholder. When this DLC will be revealed or released, the report in question does not say, but we do have some details about what to expect. Like most DLC updates, players should expect lots of new vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free-to-Play PlayStation Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised with a new free-to-play trial, and this time it's a game from PlayStation. In the modern day, there are three ways to play PlayStation games: own a PS4, own a PS5, or own a PC and play the games well after release when they get ported. There is an exception to this rule though. If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED there's one PlayStation series you can enjoy without needing to leave the Switch ecosystem, and that's MLB The Show, which has gone multi-platform out of pressure from the MLB.
MLB
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Madden NFL 23 Reveals New Changes to Franchise Mode

Prior to its release in the coming month, Electronic Arts has today revealed new information about the changes that will be coming to Madden NFL 23's Franchise mode. In a general sense, Franchise mode is one of the most-played aspects of Madden each and every season, which means that fans are always eager to learn more about what it will have in store. This time around with Madden NFL 23, it seems like EA is looking to address many of the biggest complaints that players have had in recent years.
NFL
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Crowns Goku as the Universe's Strongest Warrior

Dragon Ball has never been shy when it comes to touting Goku's power. The Saiyan has been at the top of the game for decades now, and most of the time, the only person vying to take Goku's top spot is Vegeta. However, the manga changed that in its latest arc as one ambitious villain found a way to one-up both Saiyans at once. But at last, it seems Goku has reclaimed his title as the universe's strongest warrior.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Breaks Silence Since Mutant Reveal

Marvel Studios hit a home run with their series focusing on Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the general consensus is that everyone loves Kamala Khan. The series has officially released all six episodes of season one, with the last one featuring some pretty major reveals. During the final minutes of the season finale, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access the noor is because of a mutation in her genetics. While this happens, the iconic X-Men animated series theme plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani recently held an AMA on Reddit where she broke her silence on the big reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Will Challenge Players

It's time to end the week with a brand new Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Back Fubuki, Blizzard of Hell

One-Punch Man is currently telling the story of the titanic battle between Saitama and Garou, with the latter finally gaining the power of an evil god that puts him on an even playing field with the hero for fun as the two unleash blows upon one another that destroy entire planets in their wake. While Fubuki might not be a part of this current fight, the B-Class Hero left an impression on fans of the hard-hitting series all the same and one cosplayer has brought back the sister of the A-Class hero, Tatsumaki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES

