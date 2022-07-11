Science Museum Oklahoma prepares for first images of other galaxies

Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love outer space, you will not want to miss a unique opportunity on Tuesday to get a first glimpse of other galaxies.

On July 12, Science Museum Oklahoma will celebrate the release of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The museum is among a limited number of institutions chosen by NASA to receive and share the images from the telescope.

The images are expected to be released at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Science Museum Oklahoma’s website and on its social media pages.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed and will provide the first glimpse of the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, looking back in time over 13.5 billion years.

Ultraviolet and visible light emitted by those first objects has been stretched by the universe’s continual expansion and arrives now as infrared light.

Webb will also be used to study planets and other bodies within the solar system to help scientists determine their origin and evolution as well as compare them with exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars.

On Saturday, July 16, the museum will broadcast ‘NASA Science Live,’ a live panel discussion with NASA experts who will discuss the importance of the telescope and its recent findings.

At 8:30 p.m. on July 28, the museum will host “A Celebration of Space Under the Stars” in the museum’s parking lot. Experts will be on hand with telescopes to give a guided tour of the night sky. The event is open to the public and free to attend.