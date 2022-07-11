Jazz music to fill the air during ‘Bourbon on the Roof’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will be able to enjoy a night of jazz music and delicious drinks for a good cause.

Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County, Inc. is preparing for its annual jazz night of ‘Bourbon on the Roof.’

‘Bourbon on the Roof’ is set for Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the rooftop of Capital View Event Center, located at 5201 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the event will feature music by Bruce Benson and Studio B, a cash bar, and a raffle.

“We held this event for the first time last summer during COVID. Everyone was ready to get out of the house, and have a good time. The event is now one of our signature events”, says DesJean Jones, Executive Director.

Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased online, or in-person at OIC, located at 3033 N. Walnut Ave., Building East in Oklahoma City.

Tickets will be $35 at the door.