Senior Solutions Memory Cafés are now up and running in Brattleboro, Springfield, and White River Junction. These are welcoming places for caregivers and their loved ones who have various forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders. Both caregivers and their loved ones can participate in activities and socialize to help overcome the social isolation many have been experiencing. Our caring staff and wonderful volunteers will help to keep everyone connected and occupied. After the huge success of the first Memory Café in Brattleboro, we are happy to provide you with the dates and locations of the upcoming ones. A grateful thank you to our partner hosts!

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO