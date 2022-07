LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person is in custody after deputies say he fired gunshots in the parking lot of a bar in Denham Springs Friday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said several suspects got into a fight inside the bar before continuing it in the parking lot. Deputies responded to shots fired around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Magnolia Beach Road.

