Madelyn Dodd was eating lunch one day when the sweetest idea came to her. Now, that idea is the newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream. “I was given a reading assignment where I could write to any company in the world. The whole point of the assignment was to have your voice heard,” the 13-year-old soon to be eighth-grader at Dietrich Middle School in Midlothian said. “At lunch I was drinking strawberry lemonade and I had a craving for rainbow sherbet. Then it hit me!

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO