Cannon Air Force Base gives info on new combat arms facility

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base released information regarding a new award for the base that will cost around $48 million.

According to a statement from officials at the base, a $48 million project for the relocation of the Dangerous Cargo Pad and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility was awarded earlier this month to Hensel-Phelps.

Officials said this project is a design bid build effort to construct the pad as well as the facility, including the “demolition and environmental remediation of the former Combat Arms Training and Marksmanship facility on base.”

“This grant provides the resources needed to further update and modernize our installation by expanding and constantly improving our facilities, equipment, and our training environments,” the statement reads.

