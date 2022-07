OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.

