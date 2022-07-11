ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Posts Emotional Message About Her Dad

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UvNg_0gbhIZCk00

Over the weekend, “Home Town” star Erin Napier took to her Instagram to share an emotional message about her father after seeing a snapshot of him in his younger years.

“My brother sent me this photo of Daddy that was taken some 15 years ago probably,” Erin Napier shared in her social media post. She also stated that her father looks exactly like her brother. “He looks my age.”

Erin Napier then said that she facetimed her father in the morning and they spent the day together. “I’m realizing (especially after reading ‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma Straub) how important it is to keep learning about our parents, to keep calling them, inviting them over for breakfast or supper.”

The home renovation TV show star then said she watches her husband Ben’s face when their daughters lean their heads into his shoulders or wrap their little around around his neck. “[I] regret that I didn’t snuggle my dad more when I was little. Maybe I’ll try to start now. I guess it’s never too late?”

Erin Napier’s followers mainly agreed with her. “This is beautiful, it’s fascinating to grow up and think about where our parents were in their journey at our current age…” one follower wrote.

Another fan of Erin Napier’s commented, “I am 29 and I just lost my beloved daddy a few weeks ago. It’s never too late.”

Erin Napier Opens Up About Her New Children’s Book & HGTV Series

While speaking to TODAY in May 2022, Erin Napier discussed her new children’s book, “The Lantern House.”

According to its description, Erin Napier’s “The Lantern House” is about a young family that builds a picket fence and plants flowers in their yard. There’s happiness and music for many years. But then, things change. “ But what will happen when its windows grow dark, its paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The house dreams of a family who will love it again…and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls.”

Speaking about the book, Erin Napier told TODAY that she wanted to teach her daughter why she and Ben do what they do. The book also answers the question: why do the “Home Town” stars care so much about restoring old houses?

“The way we all leave a mark on a house and it remains even when we’re gone” is the message of the book. Although she loved writing the book, she did not do the illustrations. “I do a painting of a still life, and I guess that tells a story in one way. But illustration literally tells a story, and it requires a totally different skill set than what I have. That’s what Adam specializes in.”

Comments / 6

Sharon Marshall
4d ago

I'm so touched by Erin's thoughtfulness, & yes Erin it's never too late! I was a Daddy's Girl until I was about 10 or so, & I was beginning to think I was too big to be a Daddy's Girl! I lost my Daddy when I was 37 & I was married & had 3 children of my own & now I'm 54 & still married to the same wonderful man that my Daddy didn't want to give me away to when I was 18 & 5 Grandbabies later, & I Wish I could Hug & Snuggle with My Daddy & One Day I Will & With My Heavenly FATHER..IT WILL BE A GLAD REUNION DAY!

Reply
10
Theresa Simkins
3d ago

Enjoy every minute with your dad and tell him how much he means to you! I lost my dad 3 1/2 years ago and would give anything to spend one more day with him! ❤

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Puts Handyman Skills to Use for His Daughters: PHOTO

When it comes to HGTV, there is no shortage of couples born to renovate and flip homes. Being the center of remodeling and DIY projects, the network has a sizable list of shows surrounding tips and tricks to make that bland room or broken deck take on a new life. Among their growing shows is Home Town, starring loving couple Ben and Erin Napier and their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Renovation
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over These Deaths From the Series

Longtime Chicago Fire fans know that Lauren German and Treat Williams have been part of the show’s history yet are now gone. Both actors have found other work in their careers, of course. Yet their characters would die on the NBC first-responder drama. Fans would find themselves taking to the tissues really hard. Their tears over seeing Shay and Benny Severide die are still shared by others just finding this great show.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Call Out Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Rude’ Comment to Joy Behar

If you’re a loyal watcher of The View, you know the one thing that keeps Whoopi Goldberg cranky is when she’s rushed by producers to go to break. So imagine being on a strange, temporary set. And said set is outdoors, near a Bahama beach, with a lively audience. That’s The View this week. You know you’re not in NYC anymore when you’re asked to do (checks notes) Flamingo Yoga.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why You Recognize the Actress Who Plays Rebecca Jones

Chicago Fire is on its annual summer hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are looking back at some of the NBC drama’s older seasons. And, amid those older seasons, we briefly met the recurring character Rebecca Jones. While Jones’ role on the show was shortlived, her actress, Daisy Betts, may nevertheless seem familiar. Though we haven’t seen Rebecca Jones for years, we’re here to look at some of the actress’s prior, well-known roles.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened to Yuriy Sardarov?

Yuriy Sardarov was a big part of the popular One Chicago series, Chicago Fire for the better part of seven years. However, Sardarov, who portrays Brian “Otis” Zvonecek on the hit TV series left the series as season 8 began, tragically losing his life in a deadly fire. Now, we wonder, what has this star been up to since his turn on the Dick Wolf-created series?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Jessica Simpson Faces Major Criticism Over New Pic of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier. The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

505K+
Followers
54K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy