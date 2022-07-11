‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Gives Hilarious Review of Uncle Si’s Podcast

Following Si Robertson’s wife making an appearance on his “Duck Call Room” podcast, “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson shares his thoughts about his uncle’s podcast.

While chatting about the Duck Call Room with his dad Phil on their “Unshamed” podcast, the “Duck Dynasty” castmate stated that he wanted to watch one of the podcast’s shows before making an appearance. He didn’t expect what he saw. “So I pulled up their podcast.. well I didn’t realize they had Si’s wife, our Aunt Chris on the podcast.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOFsArEeMn0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Uncle Si's Podcast Makes Jase Robertson Laugh the Hardest He Ever Has! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOFsArEeMn0)

Robertson revealed he couldn’t stop laughing at his aunt’s comments on the podcast. “I watched that podcast… that is as hard as I have laughed at watching anything in my life. I thought it was awesome. Every time [Si] started telling a story, [Chris] would just lean into the mic and go, ‘Nope.’”

The “Duck Dynasty” star then said that Si would ask Chris for a real story and that’s when things became even more hilarious. “It was like you had a real live fact-checker. It was hilarious.”

The “Duck Call Room” is a podcast that features Si Robertson and Justin Martin. The description reads, “The guys who kept America laughing for 11 seasons while cranking out duck calls are back in the heart of Duck Commander to share hilarious stories, tall tales, hunting adventures, pop culture commentary, and all the antics and escapades you know and love.”

What Did Si Robertson Do After ‘Duck Dynasty’ Came to an End?

While chatting with Popculture in 2018, Si Robertson discussed what he had been up to since “Duck Dynasty” came to an end.

“After ‘Duck Dynasty’ went off, I got used to a lot of stuff,” Robertson explained. “I got to start making me some money somewhere. But I just chose the wrong industry to really make a lot of money.”

Robertson also teamed up with his daughter-in-law Marsha Robertson and singer/songwriter Bridgette Tatum for the music group “Uncle Si & the Sicotics.”

Tatum spoke about forming the music group. “It was fun. It was a great way, I think, to introduce what he was doing and what we’re collectively doing together because everybody doesn’t know that he can sing. Everybody doesn’t know that part of him, but they know the story telling part of him. So it was [a] great way to be able to introduce the music, the kind of make a transition form TV into music.”

Meanwhile, Robertson spoke about the possibility of returning to TV after “Duck Dynasty” ended. “I think there’s a lot of goals that we want to meet as a band. I would love to see that we finish this record out, because I would love to see what we could write beyond what we’ve got.”

Si went on to add that he thinks everybody believes it to be just this funny thing. “And there’s a lot of that on there.”