Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska’s Most Popular Cocktail

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Nebraska's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named the Moscow Mule as Nebraska's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

Speaking of ginger beer, this is the ultimate drink for those fellow ginger beer lovers much like myself. The recipe itself is super similar to a Dark and Stormy as previously discussed, but the classic copper glass says it all! Here’s what’s in a classic one: vodka, lime juice, ice, and ginger beer.

Here's what Liquor.com had to say about the drink's invention:

The Moscow Mule had been invented circa 1941, and although [John G.] Martin often said that he and Jack Morgan, owner of the Los Angeles British pub Cock ‘n’ Bull, created the drink, such might not actually be the case. According to a 2007 article in the Wall Street Journal penned by the reliable Eric Felton, the Cock ‘n’ Bull’s head bartender Wes Price also laid claim to the recipe.

