ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Betty White & Joan Rivers Put on Comedy Masterclass in Resurfaced 1982 Clip From ‘The Tonight Show’

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhMU2_0gbhITuO00

Beloved Hollywood icon Betty White is best known for her role in the classic TV series The Golden Girls, in which she plays Rose Nylund, a “terminally naive” woman from Minnesota who would never dream of using insults to express her love for her friends. However, this couldn’t be further from the real Betty.

Like many comedians, Betty White had an endless supply of good-natured insults, which she frequently used against those she loved. And, as comedian and television host Joan Rivers had a similar approach to friendship, their conversation on The Tonight Show back in 1982 was just as hilarious as you might imagine.

From the very beginning, the admiration the women feel for one another is palpable, which only increases the frequency of their barbs. As she welcomes her guest, Joan Rivers calls Betty White a “really genuinely funny vicious lady,” and Betty wastes no time in illustrating this point.

When she sat down, Joan lobbed a less than complimentary comment about Betty’s dress. Betty then replies, “Oh, well I would like to say you look lovely, but unfortunately…,” drawing raucous laughter from both the audience and Joan Rivers herself. “You can’t see, probably, that far anymore!” Joan fires back at her 60-year-old friend.

Betty White and Joan Rivers Continue to Trade Hilarious Insults

From start to finish, the segment is filled with continuous laughter. After a few more insults, Betty exclaims, “This is just silly!” and tells Joan they should “fly right” for the rest of the interview. This lasts for all of five seconds, though. Shortly after, the Golden Girls star explains that she hasn’t had power for days.

“It’s been freezing and you don’t realize the number of things you do electrically. It’s just terrible,” White said, bursting into laughter. The audience groaned in response, understanding the sexual innuendo. “I’m so lonely!” White declared, confirming their suspicions.

“I know my Christmas gift to you then will be a lot of D-cell batteries,” Rivers responds.

Betty White then explains the premise of her new show Just Men! and the “young studs” around whom the show is centered. This, of course, inspires even more jokes between herself and Joan before the host turns the conversation toward parties.

“Once in a while, I get myself girded up to give a party. But I like to give real small ones,” White said. “My idea of a nice big party is two people.”

The only moment in the entire segment in which Betty White was at all serious was in discussing her love for animals. Joan asked Betty what career path she would follow if acting was off the table. “A zookeeper,” Betty responded simply. “Seriously, very seriously. I would like to be a zookeeper and work in a zoo.”

For those who don’t know, Betty White eventually got her wish! In 2013, the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers made her an honorary zookeeper, a title she proudly held until her death in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Rivers
Person
Betty White
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Misses His ‘Partner’ Vanna White in Hilarious Vacation Post

When it comes to missing his longtime “partner” Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak does not mince words with his daughter. See, Pat’s on vacation with Maggie Sajak and bemoans the fact that Vanna isn’t around. Um, well, it’s a rather humorous moment between Pat and Maggie. We think you will get a laugh out of this hilarious video Maggie shared on her Instagram account. Take a listen and keep your eyes open, too.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why You Recognize the Actress Who Plays Rebecca Jones

Chicago Fire is on its annual summer hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are looking back at some of the NBC drama’s older seasons. And, amid those older seasons, we briefly met the recurring character Rebecca Jones. While Jones’ role on the show was shortlived, her actress, Daisy Betts, may nevertheless seem familiar. Though we haven’t seen Rebecca Jones for years, we’re here to look at some of the actress’s prior, well-known roles.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Comedy Show
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Snaps Pic With Rarely-Seen Twin Granddaughters Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her longtime love and rock-n-roll legend, Elvis Presley, divorced decades ago in 1973 before The King passed away in 1977. However, that hasn’t kept Priscilla from being a tour de force as a public figure. Earlier this week, her fans flocked to an event that saw Priscilla and her family members attend a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mickey Rourke Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Vladimir Putin Meeting, Wishes He’d ‘Stop All This Sh-t’

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sparking outrage from every corner of the globe. Many continue to criticize Putin’s actions to this day, calling for an end to the unspeakable tragedy. Mickey Rourke is among those horrified by the invasion. However, the Oscar-winning actor also can’t help but recall experiencing Vladimir Putin’s humanity when he met the Russian leader in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

505K+
Followers
54K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy