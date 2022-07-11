Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham. Now police looking for driver.

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Durham.

The cyclist was struck by a gray car in the 2300 block of Guess Road just after 11:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Police have identified the car as a 2011-14 Volkswagen Jetta and report it may have damage to the front right grill and on the top right side of the windshield.

Durham Police are looking for the driver of this 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the car is suspected to hit a bicyclist in Durham Sunday morning. Durham Police Department

Witnesses told police the driver was a Black male with long, braided dreadlocks, according to a news release. Police did not provide any other descriptive details such as the male’s height, weight or what he was wearing.

The driver, who fled the scene, was last seen pulling the bike out of the car’s front end.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator J. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

