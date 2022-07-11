ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Cool Sweep in effect: Here’s where you can cool off in Rochester

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Durand Eastman Beach will be open one extra hour Monday as temperatures are anticipated to hit the high 80s, the City of Rochester announced Monday morning.

The beach will be open until 7 p.m. today, with the City encouraging residents to cool off at pools, spray parks, and air conditioned facilities.

R-Centers with air conditioning:

  • Avenue D, 85 Adams St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
  • The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
  • David F. Gantt, 700 North St., 8:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler, 75 Grover St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F
  • Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturdays
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., M–F

Swimming opportunities:

  • Durand Eastman Beach, 12 to 6 p.m. (12 to 7 p.m. on Cool Sweep days), 7-days-a-week
  • The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., M–F
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1 to 4:45 p.m., M-F
  • The Genesee Valley Park pool is currently closed for renovations.

City Spray Parks (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7-days-a-week):

  • Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
  • David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
  • Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
  • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations (all operate noon to 8 p.m., 7-days-a-week):

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)
  • Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street
  • Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street
These offerings are part of the City’s annual Cool Sweep Program, presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E.

