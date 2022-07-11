DMD looks to residents for future revitalization effort ideas

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – For Borderland residents looking to improve Downtown El Paso, it’s that time of the year again to fill out a survey.

El Pasoans will have to submit a survey online, or can obtain a hard copy in person at the Downtown Management District (DMD) office. This survey helps the DMD target areas where the community would like to see improvements.

The DMD is a small organization focusing in the heart of downtown El Paso and every July for about 8 years now, the district has been publishing a survey to get feedback from stakeholders and the community.

“We have the opportunity to welcome the community, to provide feedback to us through an online survey that they can access on downtownelpaso.com,” Gudernath said.

DMD Executive Director, Joe Gudenrath, says they want to make sure downtown is safe, welcoming, and most of all family friendly.

“Past surveys have helped us in developing, grant programs, event plans, adjusting our services, so we really do use this information and implement it in the coming years to really create that downtown that El Pasoans are proud of.”

And thanks to all of the feedback, within the last 8 to 10 years, about 600 downtown residential units have been added.

With units at full capacity, many are currently on the waiting list. Gudenrath hopes they can create more apartments in the area.

“When it comes to the Savoy Lofts, that’s an amazing mixed use residential development within the downtown that was developed, as subsidized housing or affordable housing for a segment of the population. It’s an area that we are really starting to focus on, it’s kind of the next wave of downtown. It’s been around for a few years now. Occupancy has been real good and it’s really been a good addition to the downtown.”

Additionally, these lofts attract people to the area since entertainment and job opportunities are all in walking distance.

“We want to know what kind of downtown the entire community wants, and then we use that information to help fuel our budget choices, establish art priorities, set our projects, programs and services. not only for the next year, but going forward.”

Their goal is to collect a thousand survey applications from across the sun city to interpret how many people in the community want to see change.

The survey is only for the whole month of July in English and in Spanish. Residents can also register to win a $100 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. To register and fill out a survey click here.

