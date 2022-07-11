ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Monthly tracker: Article III federal judicial nominations by president by days in office since 2001

By Brittony Maag
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Through July 1, 2022, there were 890 authorized federal judicial posts and 77 vacancies. Seventy-five of those were for Article III judgeships. This report is limited to Article III courts, where appointees are confirmed to lifetime terms.

  1. In the past month, three judges have been confirmed
  2. In the past month, nine judges have been nominated*.

*Note: This figure includes nomination announcements in addition to nominations officially received in the Senate.

By July 1, 528 days in office, President Joe Biden (D) had nominated 105 judges to Article III judgeships. For historical comparison**:

  1. President Donald Trump (R) had nominated 153 individuals, 85 of whom were ultimately confirmed to their positions.
  2. President Barack Obama (D) had nominated 80 individuals, 64 of whom were confirmed.
  3. President George W. Bush (R) had nominated 147 individuals, 89 of whom were confirmed.

**Note: These figures include unsuccessful nominations.

The following data visualizations track the number of Article III judicial nominations by president by days in office during the Biden, Trump, Obama, and W. Bush administrations (2001-present).

The first tracker is limited to successful nominations, where the nominee was ultimately confirmed to their respective court:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Js4i_0gbhFlNr00

The second tracker counts all Article III nominations, including unsuccessful nominations (for example, the nomination was withdrawn or the U.S. Senate did not vote on the nomination), renominations of individuals to the same court, and recess appointments. A recess appointment is when the president appoints a federal official while the Senate is in recess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3crD_0gbhFlNr00

The data contained in these charts is compiled by Ballotpedia staff from publicly available information provided by the Federal Judicial Center. The comparison by days shown between the presidents is not reflective of the overall status of the federal judiciary during their respective administrations and is intended solely to track nominations by president by day.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 31

In this issue: Ducey’s Arizona gubernatorial endorsement and the Nebraska GOP’s leadership upheaval. Ducey backs Taylor Robson for Arizona governor, countering Trump. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary. In his endorsement video, Ducey said, “Karrin is the real deal: pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-wall – and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left.” Ducey is term-limited.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#Politics Federal#The U S Senate
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Ballotpedia News

Federal Register weekly update: Tops 15,000 documents

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions. From July 11 through July 15, the Federal Register grew...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: July 6, 2022

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. Missouri enacts bill making several changes to state election laws. Legislation update: Legislation activity in June 2022. Redistricting round-up: The latest redistricting news. Have a question/feedback/or...
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: July 15, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Elections law signed in Missouri

On June 29, 2022, Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed House Bill 1878 into law, making a number of modifications to the state’s election laws. The legislation requires entities that solicit more than 10 voter registration applications to register with the secretary of state, voters to declare a political party affiliation or declare themselves unaffiliated upon registration, the use of paper ballots, and election authorities to conduct cybersecurity reviews once every two years.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Seven propositions on California’s general election ballot this year

June 30 was the deadline for ballot propositions to qualify for the November general election ballot in California. The deadline applied to signature verification, ballot proposition withdrawal, and legislative referrals. Californians will be deciding on seven ballot propositions—six citizen-initiated measures and one legislatively referred constitutional amendment. At the top...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy