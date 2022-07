The beloved, soda-flavored balm was discontinued without much notice or fanfare. Writer Marie Lodi dives into its nearly 50-year history. The death of a beloved beauty product brings about a special kind of heartbreak. We all have that one holy grail mascara, lipstick, or eyeliner that we still think about years after it got pulled from the shelves. Sadly, discontinued products are a normal part of the beauty game, but when it’s something that has been around for almost 50 years, was affordable and easy to find, and had a diverse consumer base, it can be a shock to find out about its demise. That’s why it pains me to report that Dr Pepper Lip Smacker is officially gone.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO