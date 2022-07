It was a busy day for first responders on Tuesday with multiple vehicle accidents reported in the southern parts of the county. On top of an accident that happened on Route 22 yesterday morning, two more accidents were reported. The first of those was at 4:54 PM on East Market Street in Blairsville. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched along with Blairsville Borough Police and Mutual Aid Ambulance. Initial reports from the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook page said that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian near the parking lot of Dunlap Eye Care. No other information on the crash has been released.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO