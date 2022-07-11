Newton County girl found safe and placed in protective custody

UPDATE: Authorities have found the juvenile and placed her in protective custody.

“Several tips were received after the news came out. I want to thank the News Media and Newton County citizens for their assistance and cooperation. -Sheriff Chris Jennings”

—Original Article—

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings releases details regarding a father and daughter missing.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate Shad Minton. He is a W/M 45 Yoa. Shad is accompanied by his daughter Alissa Minton who is 12 Years of age.

The Sheriff’s Office has reason to be concerned for the girl’s safety.

Minton was last seen leaving into the woods on foot with Alissa in the Stella area. Deputies spent the entire night searching for the Mintons on foot as well as with drones and an MSHP aircraft.

Minton is known to be homeless and frequents the area between Stella and Boulder city. We have the information they sometimes hide in caves in the area.

Minton has warrants for his arrest but our main concern is the safety of Alissa Minton. If anyone sees these individuals or has information on their location please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.”

﻿

