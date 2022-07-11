ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Newton County girl found safe and placed in protective custody

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Srhcr_0gbhF5ai00

UPDATE: Authorities have found the juvenile and placed her in protective custody.

“Several tips were received after the news came out. I want to thank the News Media and Newton County citizens for their assistance and cooperation. -Sheriff Chris Jennings”

—Original Article—

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings releases details regarding a father and daughter missing.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate Shad Minton. He is a W/M 45 Yoa. Shad is accompanied by his daughter Alissa Minton who is 12 Years of age.

The Sheriff’s Office has reason to be concerned for the girl’s safety.

Minton was last seen leaving into the woods on foot with Alissa in the Stella area. Deputies spent the entire night searching for the Mintons on foot as well as with drones and an MSHP aircraft.

Minton is known to be homeless and frequents the area between Stella and Boulder city. We have the information they sometimes hide in caves in the area.

Minton has warrants for his arrest but our main concern is the safety of Alissa Minton. If anyone sees these individuals or has information on their location please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.”

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Cherokee County Man Sentenced to 10 Years

A Cherokee County man is sentenced to over 10 years in prison. On Tuesday, 63-year-old James Dean Hignite was sentenced to 124 months after pleading guilty to 2 counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. In December 2019, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The big three stories of the week: cyclist succumbs to injuries, Galena motel arrest, Pizza Ranch opens in Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Joplin police say a man riding a motorized bicycle involved in a crash with a Newton County deputy has died from his injuries. The Joplin Police Department stated that 44-year-old Ryan D. Hunnell of Joplin died at 3:33 pm on Sunday, July 10th, at Freeman West Hospital. Authorities notified his next of kin. Click here for more information.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in Newton County crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 a.m. reports of a single vehicle crash along Route P just east of Freedom Lane alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies responded. Driver said he was not injured. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stella, MO
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns going through a fence, just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Koam News
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland cop faces Newton County domestic abuse charges

FAIRLAND – A Fairland police officer was charged in Missouri with domestic violence charges. Colin Raye Kirk, 28, of Loma Linda, Mo., was charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
FAIRLAND, OK
greenecountycommonwealth.com

One year later. No answers.

Mystery remains around murder of local Long; investigation still open. On March 31, 2021, Willard resident Russell Long was seen for the last time by a member of his family. On June 4, his remains were found on Farm Rd. 59, two miles northwest of Bois D’Arc. About three-and-a-half months later, Captain Marc Staeger, of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), told the Commonwealth that they were looking into a person of interest in Long’s death, but couldn’t release their name.
WILLARD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Glasgow sentenced for drug trafficking, awaiting fate in fatal DWI

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: cyclist dies, manufacturing plant fire, bridge delayed and a blood test for cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police say the cyclist hit by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday near East 32-nd and South Finley streets in Joplin. Authorities say the deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle and sent it’s rider, 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell of Joplin, to the hospital. Police announced Hunnell died of his injuries on Sunday. JPD’s major crash team is investigating. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Ware and Walker streets for a damaged utility pole. 11:56 – I was dispatched to Brock Sheet Metal, 1902 W. Macarthur Drive, in reference to property damage. 16:19 – I was dispatched to MacArthur Drive and Jefferson Street for a motor...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Webb City mourns student loss, grass fire burns 100 acres, roadside park receives grant and MSSU students return from Europe

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community came together on Thursday night to mourn the loss of a student. In May, the body of Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City high school, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Friends and family held a vigil outside of Webb City city hall.
WEBB CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Two arrested after Stone County drug bust

Two people are facing charges in Stone County in connection with a drug raid carried out June 24, by the Combined Ozark Multi-Jurisdictional Eradication Team, or COMET, and the Taney and Stone County Sheriff’s Offices. Treay Mickal Griffin of Reeds Spring is facing charges of first degree trafficking or...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy