Kansas City, MO

1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport bar in Kansas City

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Authorities say a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, where off-duty police officers were working security, has left one person dead and five others hurt.

WDAF-TV reports , citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol, that the shooting happened Sunday night following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House.

The patrol says three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar and returned fire during the shooting.

“They do what they can to mitigate any kind of injuries outside of what their scope of, what they feel the threat was,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe, Missouri Highway Patrol. “You can imagine there was a lot of chaos that was ensuing. I can’t say whether or not, what it was like, but it sufficed to say it was pretty chaotic.”

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

There were no reports of officers being injured. The five who were hurt in the shooting are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A bullet from an overnight shooting damaged a vehicle parked outside the Westport Ale House on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the Westport area of Kansas City, Mo. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night July 10, 2022, involving Kansas City police officers that left one person dead and five others injured. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star via AP)
    The Westport Ale House on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night July 10, 2022, involving Kansas City police officers that left one person dead and five others injured. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star via AP)

There were no reports of arrests. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

