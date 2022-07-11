1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport bar in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Authorities say a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, where off-duty police officers were working security, has left one person dead and five others hurt.
WDAF-TV reports , citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol, that the shooting happened Sunday night following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House.
The patrol says three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar and returned fire during the shooting.
"They do what they can to mitigate any kind of injuries outside of what their scope of, what they feel the threat was," said Sgt. Bill Lowe, Missouri Highway Patrol. "You can imagine there was a lot of chaos that was ensuing. I can't say whether or not, what it was like, but it sufficed to say it was pretty chaotic."
There were no reports of officers being injured. The five who were hurt in the shooting are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no reports of arrests. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
