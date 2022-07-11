WC-ALL showcase of fall courses is July 28

CHESTERTOWN — The Academy of Lifelong Learning at Washington College’s showcase for the fall course offerings is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the Litrenta Lecture Hall of the John S. Toll Science Center.

This is an opportunity to hear directly from the WC-ALL instructors about what to expect from their courses.

For registration and more information, contact Sandy Brown, program administrator, at wc_all@washcoll.edu.

As has become the rule, the WC-ALL courses will cover a broad range of topics that appeal to a diverse audience.

Course offerings include Top Hits of the Supreme Court Term and Sunday at the Movies, in addition to American Indian pottery, classical music of the Caribbean, botanical drawing, gun control and the Second Amendment.

There also will be classes on art, music, politics, business and philosophy.

Session 1 will run from Aug. 28 to Oct. 7. Session 2 will run from Oct. 16 to Dec. 2.

In addition on July 28, you can learn about upcoming special events including excursions and plans for the Learn at Lunch series. Enjoy mingling with old friends and new over light refreshments, as well as the opportunity to chat with the instructors. Then register for courses that interest you.